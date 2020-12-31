JACKSON — The Jackson County Commissioners adopted their 2021 general and non-general fund budgets recently.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Ed Armstrong and Jon Hensler voted and passed their non-general fund budget with a 3-0 vote.
Non-General Fund Budget:
- Engineer 2700 — $1,554,109.32
- Engineer 2800 — $3,727,855.87
- Engineer 2900 — $505,000.00
- Marriage License — $10,000.00
- Dog & Kennel — $147,850.00
- Public Assistance 3300 — $3,135,442.10
- Public Assistance 3325 — $2,048,754.71
- CSEA — $925,320.2
- 2
- Children’s
- Services — $2,462,879.15
- WIOA Fund — $697,100.00
- Juvenile Ct. Spec. Proj. — $6,000.00
- Juvenile Ct. Probation 9102 — $75,985.14
- Juvenile Ct. Felony Delinq. Care 9105 — $5,659.43
- Juvenile Ct. FICA/Medicare 9106 — $40,824.16
- Municipal Ct. Cap. Improv. — $12,900.00
- Auditor Real Estate Assessment — $550,923.82
- EMS — $2,516,000.00
- Law Library — $100,000.00
- Developmental Disabilities — $3,163,967.29
- Developmental Disabilities Family Resources — $14,000.00
- Common Pleas Ct. Magistrate — $93,031.65
- Juvenile Ct. Magistrate — $63,949.37
- Com
mon Pleas Ct. Employee Fund — $10,
- 000.00
- Pre-Sent. In
- vest/Common Pleas — $12,000.00
- Common Pleas Ct. Imp./Education — $3,000.00
- FY18 Airport Grant — $112,699.00
- Airport Authority — $157,310.42
- Commissioners 2017 CDBG Grant — $9,737.00
- FY 19 Airport FAA Improvements — $7,131.84
- FY19 SHSP-LE — $68,337.78
- FY 19 SHSP — $92,045.37
- Job & Family Improvements — $24,000.00
- Board of Elections Voting Equipment — $40,000.00
- FY 20 Airport FAA — $219,836.42
- Probate Indigent Guardianship — $14,000.00
- Jail Fund — $279,520.00
- Municipal Ct. Indigent Driver Alcohol Trt. — $6,500.00
- Municipal Ct. Special Proj. — $248,950.00
- 911 Enhancement Fund — $20,000.00
- Probate Conduct of Business — $2,400.00
- Common Pleas Ct. Court Mediator — $8,000.00
- Recorder Equipment — $20,000.00
- Clerk of Courts Title Admin. — $594,131.84
- Radio Tower — $2,600.00
- Law Enforcement Concealed Handgun Grant — $112,000.00
- Jail Operations — $2,129,000.00
- Jail Improv. — $100,000.00
- GIS Fund — $56,400.00
- Municipal Ct. Probation Fund — $170,000.00
- Board of Elections Pollworker Training — $10,000.00
- Spec. Docket Subsidy/Muni. Ct. — $30,000.00
- Security Grant/Bd. of Elections — $25,000.00
- Special Emergency Planning — $16,300.00
- SVAA II GRANT/PA — $99,471.00
- Revolving Loan Fund — $25,000.00
- COPS Hiring Program — $107,292.34
- EMA Fit Testing — $3,000.00
- Probate Special Proj. — $19,000.00
- Sheriff Solid Waste Grant — $36,000.00
- Common Pleas Computer — $61,000.00
- Common Pleas Legal Research — $13,000.00
- Municipal Ct. Interlock Alcohol Monitoring — $10,000.00
- Municipal Ct. Legal Research — $35,300.0
- 0
- Municipal Ct. Compute
- r Operations — $45,000.00
- Juvenile Ct. Tech. Grant
- — $39.80
- Juvenile Ct. Mental Health — $57,000.00
- EMA Statewide S & R Grant — $6,000.00
- EMA
- FY18 SHSP — $23,625.42
- EMA FY18 SHSP-LE — $36,441.92
- Walmart Grant/Sheriff — $2,000.00
- Reinv.Incentive Grant/Muni Ct. — $49,179.00
- Commissioners 2019 CDBG — $825,969.59
- Commissioners 2019 CRTCL INFRS — $147,100.00
- Commissioners FY 2018 CDB — $59,843.00
- Commissioners FY2018 CHIP — $107,101.12
- Commissioners FY18 CHIP OHTF — $7,976.00
- Debt Svs. Airport Hanger — $27,898.96
- D/S Land Purchase/Airport — $18,482.46
- Developmental Disabilities Cap. Improv. — $25,000.00
- Capital Improv. County Bldgs. — $27,000.00
- MAX 105 Insurance Fund — $67,403.80
- Indigent App Trust — $10,500.00
- Hope Haven Expended Trust — $24,000.00
- Recorder Housing Trust Fund — $124,000.00
- Law Enforcement Trust — $1,834.63
- Human Services Foster Care Trust — $3,000.00
- Soil Conservation — $98,216,00
Total: $28,662,126.94
The following week, Tuesday, Dec. 29, it came time to vote on the general fund budget, the commissioners voted 2-0 to adopt. Armstrong wasn’t in attendance for the final meeting of the year.
General Fund Budget:
- Commissioners — $229,000.00
- Auditor — $197,100.00
- Auditor — weights and measures — $7,000.00
- Treasurer — $121,500.00
- Prosecutor — $307,000.00
- Prosecutor/Title Fund — $21,100.00
- Common Pleas Court — $198,000.00
- Probate/Juvenile Court — $250,000.00
- Clerk of Courts — $115,000.00
- Coroner — $92,000.00
- Municipal Court — $335,000.00
- Board of Elections — $234,000.00
- Building and Grounds — $268,000.00
- Airport — $22,000.00
- Sheriff’s Office — $715,000.00
- Recorder — $112,500.00
- Building Regulations — $7,000.00
- Emergency Management — $60,407.52
- Veterans — $337,724.95
- Bur. of Inspection — State Audit $95,000.00
- Planning Commission — Com. $19,000.00
- Public
- Def./Indigent Defenses — $300,000.00
- Juvenile Detention Cent
- er — $200,000.00
- Agriculture — $32,000.00
- Vital Statistics — $60,000.00
- Child Care Services — $62,000.00
- Insurance/Pensions/Taxes — $1,600,000.00
- Contingency — $400,000.00
Sub Total: $6,397,332.47
Severance/Pay Out Reimb. — $95,000.00
Total: $6,492,332.47
The general fund budget basically operates all the departments under the county umbrella, and non-general fund dollars are set up for specific purposes, and can only be used as authorized to do so.
Because the non-general fund dollars are for specific purposes, the commissioners have no control over how those dollars are spent, but they do have to approve them each year to show how the funds were distributed. Non-general funds can also be comprised of grant dollars or state monies.
