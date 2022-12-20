JACKSON – The Jackson County Community Foundation (JCCF) has awarded five grants, totaling more than $12,000, to advance projects and programs serving individuals throughout Jackson County.
“These grants are going to make a real difference in the lives of our residents and the present and future success of our communities,” said Susan Stockmeister, JCCF committee member. “It is because of our local leaders, community partners and generous donors that we are able to invest these dollars, which are a reflection of their love of the people and places that make Jackson County such a wonderful place to call home.”
Earlier this year, JCCF, in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund, invited nonprofit and public organizations to apply for grants for projects and programs benefiting Jackson County residents. Preference was given to efforts that increase quality of life, create access to opportunities or implement a solution to a local need.
Five grants were awarded during the 2022 funding cycle:
• Fourteen Six Incorporated for construction of a fence at its sports facility.
• God’s Hands At Work to support its mobile food pantry.
• Jackson City Library to purchase an additional 3D printer for the library and for Jackson City Schools’ afterschool programs.
• Jackson County 4-H Advisory Council to support the Jackson County 4-H Spring Project Fair.
• Lillian E. Jones Museum to support the creation of 3D tours of landmarks and other important places in Jackson County.
Donations to the Jackson County Community Foundation help fund these annual grants that meet communities’ greatest needs and most promising opportunities. Thanks to a partnership with FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund, dollar-for-dollar matches are currently available for gifts to the JCCF.
