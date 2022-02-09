JACKSON — In an effort to attract and retain more correctional officers at the Jackson County Correctional Facility, changes were made to the current contract, resulting in some pay increases.
Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier, along with Chief Deputy Scott Conley, Jackson County Correctional Facility Captain Tabetha Sprague, and a few others were present during a recent meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The group presented the commission a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that explained that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Teamster Local 637 had agreed to change language in Article 16, section 16.1 of the current contract.
The MOU resulted in a total of two changes in the current contract.
The first change was eliminating the “0-12 months” from the contract on the salary steps. All current correctional officers and new hires will be paid a base pay of $13.39 per hour. The previous base pay was $12.72 per hour.
The second change, which will go into effect on May 15, 2022, was that the listed employees (Jackson County Correctional Officers, Sergeants, Corporals, and Clerks) will forfeit the two percent raise per the contract. The two percent raise will be replaced with a flat $1 an hour increase, making the pay go to $14.39.
“We’re so understaffed right now, and nobody wants to come and work here,” explained Sprague. “It’s hard enough to get law enforcement, but anyway, we are hoping to keep people with that new rate of pay.”
Following the discussion, Jackson County Commissioner Vice President Donnie Willis made a motion to adopt the MOU as written. This motion (Resolution 20-22) received a second by Jackson County Commissioner President Jon Hensler. Both Willis and Hensler voted yes to adopt. Commissioner Paul Haller was absent this meeting.
