JACKSON — Jackson County Dog Warden Deb Fout provides the Jackson County Commissioners with regular reports on a weekly and monthly basis giving an overview of the activities at the dog pound.

The latest report provided the following information for the calendar year 2020:

For the calendar year 2020, Fout reported that 22 dogs were adopted; 308 were surrendered by their owners; eight dogs were euthanized for medical reasons; four dogs were euthanized for aggressive reasons; and 525 dogs were rescued.

There were a total of 772 dogs at the pound for the year and a total of 2,974 calls received for the year.

Local residents can follow dog pound updates on Facebook at the “JacksonCountyDogPound” page. This page features lost dogs that have been picked up as well as dogs that need adopted.

The Jackson County Dog Pound is located at 248 Reservoir Road, Jackson. It can be reached by calling 740-286-7262.

