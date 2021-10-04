JACKSON — The Jackson County Engineer's Office and Jackson County Highway Department are both closed.

Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller reported on Sunday, Oct. 3, that her office has "an overwhelming health crisis at the present time."

The Courier was able to confirm that the health crisis is COVID-19 related.

"We have so many sick it just isn’t possible to run our normal operations," explained Miller. "In light of this, the offices will be closed this entire week (Oct. 4-8), as well as, closed on Monday, Oct. 11, in observance of Columbus Day."

Miller added, "If anyone needs to report something, please call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464 and they will get in touch with our on-call employees. Prayers would be welcomed."

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments