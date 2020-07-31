ELLSTON — The 165th annual Jackson County Fair went on despite increasing cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. Hot, unpleasant weather greeted 4-H’ers throughout the week.
The fair wrapped up its limited, 10 day run with the smashing, exciting demolition derby on Saturday (July 25) evening. Almost 200 derby cars visited the fairgrounds, so fairgoers got to enjoy a lot of “muddy-flying” action.
This year, the fair ran July 16 through July 25, with fairboard, livestock or advisor members working tirelessly in the background to make sure everyone had a safe experience.
Some highlights from this year’s fair included:
- The fair opened with back-to-back nights (July 16-17) of harness racing at the Bellisio Foods Grandstand. Those in attendance had the chance to participate in para mutual wagering.
- State Representative Jason Stephens presented a $50,000 check from the state to the Jackson County Fair. The check was to help the fair out during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Elizabeth Fannin was named 2020 Jackson County Fair Queen on Sunday, July 19.
- Cattle made their appearances in the show arena throughout the day Wednesday, while chickens and hogs entered on Thursday.
- On Friday, July 24, Daniel Baker claimed the title of Showman of Showmen.
- The Junior Fair Livest
- ock Sale was held on Friday, July 24, with 232 animals going through the sale process. That number was down about 60 this year. The sale was over in five hours this year.
The fair will return for a 166th year in 2021 with festivities happening once again in July.
