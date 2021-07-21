WELLSTON — The 166th annual Jackson County Fair kicked off this past week with a mix of weather.
The fair was originally to open with back-to-back nights (July 15-16) of harness racing on the track. However, Mother Nature had different plans. Rain forced a later start on Thursday evening, then multiple rounds of rain showers Friday caused the event that evening to be canceled.
Things started early on Saturday, July 17, with a baby contest. First place winners included Lennox Lowe, Elaina Smith, Luke Carter, and Zaydon White. The rain continued off and on during the day.
Later in the day (July 17), a decent crowd gathered to listen to The Kentucky Headhunters. The group had performed at the fair before, but that was 31 years ago. Reportedly, the fairgrounds in the summer of 1990 were packed with thousands of people in attendance. The weather was perfect for the show.
The official opening of the fair was held on Sunday, July 18, with opening ceremonies being held at the Grandstand. It was a little warm weather wise.
Jackson Mayor Randy Evans welcomed everybody to this year’s fair. Evans served as emcee for the opening ceremonies.
Teresa Parks sang the National Anthem.
Jackson County Fair Board President Mike Farley then took to the stage and welcomed everyone to the 2021 Jackson County Fair. He spoke about some of the improvements made around the fairgrounds before the start of this year’s fair.
Erin Daily, the Jackson County Extension Director and 4-H Extension Educator took the stage to help with awarding 4-H scholarships.
First, Daily introduced Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) Assistant Vice President and Jackson County Regional Manager Joe Wyant, who presented some OVB 4-H Scholarships.
Elizabeth Fannin was awarded the 2021 OVB 4-H Scholarship. Receiving her second-year OVB 4-H Scholarship was Abby Meldick. She was also the 2020 recipient. Receiving her third-year OVB 4-H Scholarship was Annalee Warrens. She was the 2019 recipient. Receiving her fourth-year OVB 4-H Scholarship was Kira Mullins. She was the 2018 recipient.
To date, OVB has helped 241 4-H members go to college.
Evans then introduced community outreach representatives from around the state, while, Farley accepted commendations and letters from those individuals on behalf of the fair.
Following the representatives, Daily returned to the stage to help award more 4-H scholarships.
Chloe McKenzie was awarded the 4-H Advisory Council Scholarship, and Elizabeth Fannin and Chloe McKenzie were awarded the Paul and Loretta Riegel Livestock Committee Scholarships.
Elizabeth Fannin received the first annual Brent Jenkins 4-H Memorial Scholarship. Jenkins, age 55, of Jackson, passed away on February 24, 2020, He was a dedicated member of the Jackson County Fairboard and had a passion for the Jackson County Fair. Jenkins’ daughters, Mandy and Sara, presented the scholarship.
Chloe McKenzie was awarded the Janie Hatfield Memorial Scholarship. Wally Hatfield presented the scholarship in memory of his daughter Janie Hatfield. Janie died in 2018 at the age of 14, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.
The opening ceremonies concluded with the crowning of the 2021 Jackson County Fair Royalty.
Receiving crowns were Presley Sexton, Fair Queen; Mackenize Lewis, First Attendant; and Emillee Ross, Second Attendant.
Other royalty include Spencer Osborne, Little Miss; Kiptyn Kelly; Little Mister; Reagan Farrar, 3rd-4th grade attendant; Addyson Daily, 5th-6th grade attendant; Grace Callahan, 7th-8th grade attendant; and Jasmine Clarkson, 9th-10th grade attendant.
Sunday was also gospel music day with church-related activities, and services throughout the day. The evening music was provided by Open Rail.
The following day (July 19), was “Kids Day” with all children 12 years and under getting free admission and rides starting at 5 p.m. The midway was packed that evening with children and parents.
Rabbits and turkeys were featured in the show arena.
The title of grand champion rabbit went to Addison Merrill, while the title of grand champion turkey went to Jordan Causey. The title of overall market rabbit showman went to Makenna Folden, while the title of overall market turkey showman went to Shuler Murray.
The evening featured 4-H General Project Awards and the popular Junior Fair Fun Night. The Greased Pig Competition was canceled this year. Reportedly, the Jackson County Livestock Committee had trouble obtaining pigs for the competition.
Sheep and goats were in the show arena on Tuesday, but no results were available by press time.
Look for another recap in The Courier’s next edition. The fair continues through Saturday, July 24.
The Courier will feature extensive coverage of the Jackson County Fair online (www.vintonjacksoncourier.com) and in the next Wednesday edition. Keep an eye out for photo galleries, animal show results, livestock sale results, and interviews with 4-H’ers.
