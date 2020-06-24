WELLSTON — The Jackson County Fair Board has finalized its plans for the 2020 season.
On Wednesday, June 17, the Jackson County Fair Board announced, per the governor’s orders, that they had developed and finalized a mandatory operational guide specific to the 2020 Jackson County Fair.
Chris Smalley, a member of the Jackson County Fair Board, shared that a final approval had also been given by the Jackson County Health Department.
“We utilized the restrictions and regulations laid out by Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department Health as well as our sub committees proposed schedules,” explained Smalley. “As mentioned in previous posts our plan continues to be a fluid document due to the ever-changing situation at both the federal, state and local level, however, we feel we have covered all areas of public safety and are confident this years fair will go on without a hitch.”
Smalley added, “Our 2020 Jackson County Fair schedule lays out all activities of this years fair including entertainment, arrival times, check in times, shows and sale times. It also lays out the plan for what happens to animals after their respective shows. Please read carefully prior to asking questions to help alleviate confusion. Again we do understand this looks different than previous years however for the safety of our children and all fairgoers we feel this is the best of both worlds and we are very fortunate to have all the volunteers we have who are willing to help make this fair happen.”
The Jackson County Fair Board explained that it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 trends as well as any decisions rendered from the Governor’s Office, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio Fair Managers Association and the Jackson County Health Department.
“We appreciate your patience and support during these trying times,” Smalley said. “Please stay tuned for updates and further announcements and we look forward to seeing you at the fair.”
Writer’s Note: The Courier will be doing a preview story of the 2020 Jackson County Fair complete with a schedule of event in an upcoming edition.
