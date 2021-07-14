WELLSTON — In 2020, the Jackson County Fair was held during the health crisis, however, it was a limited fair, with the main focus on 4-H youth and the livestock shows. This meant no carnival rides, games or grandstand entertainment, and commercial food vendors were limited.
A year later, the Jackson County Fair Board is excited to share that the 166th annual Jackson County Fair will return with a full schedule, with the big musical act being the “Kentucky Headhunters,” an American country rock and Southern rock band.
The fair this year will begin on Thursday, July 15, and will run through Saturday, July 24.
Admission to the county fair will vary depending on the date. The cost from July 15-16 is $5 per person; this increases to $10 on July 17, then drops back down to $5 per person on July 18; the rest of the fair from July 19-24 will be $10 per person.
The Jackson County Fair’s Midway will once again feature Brinkley Entertainment rides, food vendors and games.
The following highlights are just a sample of what the fair has to offer.
On Thursday, July 15, and Friday, July 16, there will be Harness Racing starting at 7 p.m. There will be para-mutual wagering as well and drawings each night for prizes.
Saturday, July 17, there will be a baby contest at 10 a.m. Registration for the baby contest will start at 9 a.m. with a $5 entry fee. The theme is “When I Grow Up.” Later in the day, Tallahassee Freight (6 p.m.) will be opening for Kentucky Headhunters (8 p.m.) at the grandstand.
Sunday, July 18, will be gospel music day with church-related activities throughout the day. The day will start with Roger Parks of Promised Land Church hosting a morning church service at 11:30 a.m. There will be Gospel Praise Bands performing at the grandstand at 1 p.m. with more Gospel music at 5:30 p.m. Then, Chris Wallis will host an evening church service.
Saturday also marks the official opening of the fair, with a ceremony taking place at the grandstand at 4 p.m. The crowning of the Junior Fair queen and the court will follow. Receiving crowns are Presley Sexton, Fair Queen; Mackenize Lewis, First Attendant; and Emilee-Anne Ross, Second Attendant. Other royalty will include Spencer Osborne, Little Miss; Kiptyn Kelly; Little Mister; Reagan Farrar, 3rd-4th grade attendant; Addyson Daily, 5th-6th grade attendant; Grace Callahan, 7th-8th grade attendant; and Jasmine Clarkson, 9th-10th grade attendant.
The evening will wrap up with a concert featuring Open Rail at 7:15 p.m.
Monday, July 19, is “Kids Day” — all children 12 years and under get free admission and rides starting at 5 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult to receive free admission. Rides will open at 5 p.m. pending inspection.
The Cincinnati Circus will be performing three times (3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m.) throughout the afternoon/evening.
In the show ring, there will be rabbits and turkeys.
The evening will feature 4-H Awards, Junior Fair Fun Night, and the funny Greased Pig and Chicken Scramble Competition.
Tuesday, July 20, has been dubbed “senior citizens day” and seniors aged 60 plus get discounted admission with a Golden Buckeye Card or driver’s license.
There will be a senior citizens king and queen contest in the 4-H Building starting at 10 a.m.
In the show ring, there will be sheep and goats.
The evening entertainment will be the Diamond J. Rodeo at the Grandstand at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21, the evening entertainment will be a live country music concert at the grandstand. Opening the concert will be Preston Dailey. The headline entertainment will be country artist Jess Kellie Adams.
On Thursday, July 22, will feature OMTPA Truck/Tractor Pulls as the evening entertainment. Throughout the day in the show ring, there will be chickens and pigs.
Friday, July 23, is Veterans Day. All Veterans are admitted free with a Military I.D. or V.A. I.D.
The day will start early with the Junior Fair Showman of Showmen Contest will be at 10 a.m. The Junior Fair Livestock Sale is set for 3 p.m., with a sale order of turkeys, rabbits, chickens, lambs, goats, dairy market feeders, dairy steers, steers hogs and market beef feeders.
At the grandstand at 7 p.m. will be Fast Traxx Motocross.
The final day of the fair, Saturday, July 24, will feature the Junior Fair Horse Showmanship, Horsemanship and Contest.
The evening entertainment at the Grandstand will be a Jackson County Fair favorite as the Brent Jenkins Memorial Demolition Derby comes to town at 6 p.m.
The Courier will feature extensive coverage of the Jackson County Fair online and in the next few weekly editions. Keep an eye out for photo galleries, show results, livestock sale results and interviews with 4-H’ers.
For more information about the 2021 Jackson County Fair, visit www.jacksoncoohfair.com.
