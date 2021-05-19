The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 5,017,279 Ohioans, about 42.92 percent, have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 4,408,834 have been fully immunized.
In Jackson County, 10,618 (32.76 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 9,651 have been fully immunized.
In Vinton County, 3,753 (28.68 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 3,435 have been fully immunized.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
For the first time since mid-August 2020, Jackson County has dropped to yellow (level 1) as of May 13, 2021. The county currently only meets one (non-congregate cases) of the seven indicators.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting as of press time, there are 10 active cases in Jackson County.
The cumulative total, as of May 16, stands at 2,943 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. There has been a change in deaths, bringing that total number to 67.
It also reported 197 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
There are three current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 195 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 41 percent of the confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is remains 0-100.
Vinton County:
The most updated information available for COVID-19 numbers in the county as of print deadline comes from the Vinton County Health Department Facebook page.
According to the page, there has regrettably been another death in the county due to the virus making the total 20. There are also two residents hospitalized with the virus as well.
Cases are still slowly climbing with 761 confirmed cases and 93 probable cases in Vinton County. As of current data, there are 15 active cases.
A total of 819 cases of COVID-19 have recovered in the county.
