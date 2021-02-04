JACKSON — Toward the end of 2020, the Jackson County Municipal Court once again received state certification for its drug court operations in Jackson County.
Jackson County Municipal Court Judge Mark T. Musick explained that in order to receive the certification, the court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit, and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went in to effect in January 2014.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor congratulated the Jackson County Municipal Court and Judge Musick for receiving a renewed certification.
“Specialized dockets divert offenders toward criminal justice initiatives that employ tools and tailored services to treat and rehabilitate the offender so they can become productive members of society,” said O’Connor. “Studies have shown this approach works by reducing recidivism while saving tax dollars.”
O’Connor added, "Specialized dockets are courts that are dedicated to specific types of offenses or offenders and use a combination of different techniques for holding offenders accountable while also addressing the underlying causes of their behavior."
There are more than 210 specialized dockets in Ohio courts that deal with issues such as drugs, alcohol, mental health, domestic violence, and human trafficking. The standards provide a minimum level of uniform practices for specialized dockets throughout Ohio, and allow local courts to innovate and tailor to meet their community’s needs and resources.
Judge Musick stated that the support of Chief Justice O’Connor, the Ohio Supreme Court, and the staff of the Special Dockets Section has meant everything to the continued operations and successes achieved by the local drug court.
The certification requirements include establishing eligibility requirements, evaluating effectiveness of the specialized docket, and assembling a treatment team for implementing daily operations of the specialized docket. The team can include licensed treatment providers, law enforcement, court personnel, and is headed by the specialized docket judge.
The Commission on specialized dockets has 22 members who advise the Supreme Court and its staff regarding the promotion of statewide rules and uniform standards concerning specialized dockets in Ohio courts; the development and delivery of specialized docket services to Ohio courts; and the creation of training programs for judges and court personnel. The commission makes all decisions regarding final certification.
The Jackson County Municipal Court's certification for drug court will be valid through December 31, 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.