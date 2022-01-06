This afternoon, not long after the snow started to fall, Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier issued a level 1 snow emergency for Jackson County.
Frazier issued the warning at approximately 3:34 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A level 1 means, “roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 9 is reporting that crews were out pre-treating roadways Wednesday, Jan. 5, with its mix of salt and water. While it won’t keep snow from accumulating, it does give crews a head start clearing it.
ODOT reminded that motorists to be extra alert if you have to be out, and to give the snow plows room to work.
Earlier this morning, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory for Jackson County.
NWS meteorologists are expecting snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Wind chills tonight (1-6-22) into Friday morning are likely to drop into the single digits above zero.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The advisory continues through 8 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
