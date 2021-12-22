Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Court

Pictured is the Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Court, which is  located at 350 Portsmouth Street in Jackson.

JACKSON — In an effort to improve the efficiency of the Jackson County Probate Court, Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge Justin Skaggs has consolidated some offices. 

The business offices of the Jackson County Probate Court, which were housed on the first floor of the Jackson County Courthouse (226 E. Main St. in Jackson), have since been moved to the Juvenile Court, which is located at 350 Portsmouth Street in Jackson.

"This move is intended to improve the efficiency of the Jackson County Probate Court," explained Skaggs. "It will also permit more economic operations allowing for the cross-training of employees, and to negate the need to replace a retired employee."

Skaggs added, "In the near future, many routine probate requests will be available online."

Neither probate filings nor marriage license applications will be accepted at the primary courthouse and will only be accepted at the 350 Portsmouth St. location going forward.

"A public terminal has been established in the primary courthouse where digital probate records may be accessed," stated Skaggs. "That terminal is located on the third floor outside of the Jackson County Clerk of Court's Office and accessible at all times the courthouse is open. Digital records may also be requested by visiting the Probate Court."

Skaggs said, "Physical examination of files and records may be accomplished each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the primary courthouse and at any other time by appointment or record request. These hours are subject to modification in 2022."

Skaggs also noted that all probate mail should be addressed as follows: Jackson County Probate Court, 350 Portsmouth St., Suite 101, Jackson, Ohio 45640. The probate court telephone number will remain the same (740-286-1401).

Skaggs sent notice of the move to the Jackson County Bar Association, Jackson County Genealogical Society, and Jackson County Title Companies & Examiners.

