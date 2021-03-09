JACKSON — In mid-February, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced more than $1.6 million in grant funding as part of the Ohio Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program.
The funding was administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, as part of the CARES Act to support agencies in taking measures to help prevent the spread of, prepare for, and respond to the spread of COVID-19.
A total of 47 Ohio law enforcement agencies, courts, victim service groups, probation and parole departments, and corrections facilities received funding.
Out of those 47 agencies, two in Jackson County were awarded funding through the program. The Jackson County Municipal Court received $22,421.76, while the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received $12,862.52.
Derek Cales, who's the Jackson County Municipal Court Clerk of Court, told The Courier that he applied for the grant funding last year, and was approved by the state recently.
"First, the Coronavirus response grant first provides for P.P.E. and other cleaners and disinfectants," explained Cales. "As a result of this grant, masks are provided, as needed, for staff and all public entering the building."
Cales added, "We also purchased Electrostatic sprayers that allow court staff to thoroughly clean the building by spraying disinfectant through the lobby, courtroom, holding cells, offices, and hallways. To continue to run the sprayer, we also purchased the disinfectant for the sprayers. We were also able to purchase disinfectant wipes and a non-contact digital thermometer to take temperatures as needed."
Cales went on to say that the court was able to purchase some computer hardware that allows them to complete some court functions and hearings "virtually" to cut down on traffic in the court. The equipment purchased, according to Cales, enhances video conferencing with the jail and with public court participants.
"The grant also provides for hazard pay for some of the court staff," stated Cales. "At the beginning of the pandemic, court staff was reduced by around 75 percent.
Cales said, "Hazard pay primarily goes to the staff that worked the duration of the pandemic without a break in service."
Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier told The Courier that his office used the funding for the replacement of Personal Protective Equipment such as gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing misting machines, and replacement misting solution for the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
"It also funded a personal barrier for a cruiser that had not yet been outfitted for one between the front and back seats," explained Frazier. "These funds from OCJS complement the County's Cares Act funding that was awarded in the summer of 2020 and allowed us to get much of the PPE stocked. The OCJS funding has helped to restock what has been used."
For more information, including the complete list of all agencies awarded funding since the launch of the CESF program, visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov.
