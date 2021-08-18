JACKSON — Normally in August, cancer survivors and their caregivers, along with relay teams and the community, gather to raise money for the American Cancer Society (ACS).
Reportedly, the ACS has chosen to not support having a Relay For Life in Jackson County anymore. This announcement came out in July 2021 via the Jackson County Relay For Life’s Facebook page.
The page posted, “The American Cancer Society has chosen to not support having a Relay For Life in Jackson County.
It is my understanding that Relays, across the board, were not bringing in the amount of money to have a paid professional along with a web page. Some counties combined, some didn’t. Jackson County was one of the last local Relays to exist. Jackson County Relay For Life had an awesome run! It could not have happened without all the survivors, volunteers, community members, and businesses owners. Thank you!”
In recent years, Relay had been in a decline with each year bring in less and less money, as well as limited community participation. In 2016, Relay had moved from Jackson to Wellston in hopes to rebuild, but eventually in 2019, it moved back home to the county seat.
The final Relay was unknowingly held in 2019, as no official Relay was held in 2020 while the health pandemic was raging on. In 2019, citizens of Jackson County raised $31,038.05 for the ACS.
Relay in Jackson County started in the 1990s. Back in its heyday, Relay was very popular and would often raise over $100,000. The 20th anniversary of Relay For Life of Jackson County was celebrated in 2015, and the event raised $136,204.37.
The Relay For Life of Jackson County Facebook page said that those who would still like to support local cancer survivors should contact the Jackson County Heart/Cancer Support Group and ask for Becky Mayhew or Shirley Stover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.