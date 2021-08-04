JACKSON — The Jackson County Board on Aging has reopened the senior citizen centers in Jackson, Oak Hill and Wellston.
The centers reopened on Monday, Aug. 2, after being closed to the public since early 2020.
Each centers hours for August are as follows:
The Jackson location will be open Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Oak Hill and Wellston locations will each be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The shorter hours, according to the Board, are for cleaning and sanitizing each center.
When visiting a center, the public will have a well check done, be asked to sign in and put down a phone number. Everyone must wear a mask until they are seated and respect social distancing.
Last year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order on March 20, 2020, that closed facilities providing adult day care services, along with senior citizen centers. That order went into effect at the close of business on March 23, 2020.
The Jackson County Board on Aging, based on recommendations from DeWine and the Jackson County Health Department concerning COVID-19, took initiative and closed the senior centers at the close of business on March 13, 2020, which was ten days before the executive order.
The senior citizen centers were allowed to reopen on June 1, 2021, but the Board delayed opening until August.
