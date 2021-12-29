WELLSTON — Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Justin Lovett has scheduled a meeting for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Juvenile Courtroom, 350 Portsmouth St. in Jackson, Ohio.
The purpose of the meeting is to fill a vacancy in public office for two Wellston City Council seats: Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Vacancies for these seats were previously filled by appointment for the remainder of 2021 by Mattison Ann Vance (Ward 2) and Lynley M. Carey (Ward 4). This meeting will concern the new term beginning in 2022 for the same positions. Vance and Carey are also seeking these appointments again.
Any additional qualified person interested in being considered should be present at the meeting or inform Party Secretary Debby Canter (740-688-1604) of their interest.
Any qualified person seeking the vacancy and attending the meeting will have an opportunity to address the committee. The members of the Central Committee who can vote on filling the vacancy are limited to the current members who reside within the City of Wellston.
Interested persons are also encouraged to contact the Jackson County Board of Elections (740-286-2905) to verify they are an elector of the appropriate ward in the City of Wellston.
