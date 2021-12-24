JACKSON — Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Justin Lovett has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at 5 p.m. for the purpose of filling a vacancy in public office.
The vacancy resulted when Republican Debbie Biggs resigned as a member of council (Ward 3) for the City of Jackson.
Lovett explained that any qualified person interested in being considered for the vacancy should be present at the meeting (Juvenile Courtroom, 350 Portsmouth St. in Jackson) or inform Party Secretary Debby Canter (740-688-1604) of his or her interest.
Any qualified person seeking the vacancy and attending the meeting will have an opportunity to address the committee. The members of the Central Committee who can vote on filling the vacancy are limited to the current members who reside within the City of Jackson.
Interested persons are also encouraged to contact the Jackson County Board of Elections (740-286-2905) to verify they are an elector of the appropriate ward in the City of Jackson.
