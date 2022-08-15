Jackson County Sheriff reports move to online foreclosure sales

The Sheriffs of Ohio have been working on a process for a few years now to transition Sheriff Sales to an online platform.
Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier explains that this is a mandate by Ohio Revised Code: 2329.153. The date that all counties must be conducting on-line sales is September of 2022.
Jackson County will go live with online auctions beginning September 2022. Beginning in September, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the sale of all real estate subject to foreclosure on the “Official Public Sheriff’s Sale Website” which is operated by Realauction, based on a contract with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.
The process and procedures under which these sales will be completed are detailed at the Realauction website https://jackson.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov.
All prospective bidders should familiarize themselves with this new process. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will have two tablets for the public to use to place bids during administrative business hours, however the tablets must be scheduled to be used.
In general the following key points are noted:
1. All person(s) who want to bid on a property offered by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office must register with Realauction. Registration will include completion of the Purchaser Information Form.
2. Properties will be open for bid, at least seven days immediately prior to the date of sale. This is generally known as a proxy bid.
3. Each Thursday, if a property is set for sale, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (EST), the online auction will begin. Auction will be conducted for each individual property; however only one property will be sold at a time. After a property is sold the next scheduled property sale will begin.
4. To be a qualified participant, bidders must submit a deposit based on the total deposit requirement ($2,000/ $5,000/ $10,000 set by law) for all properties on which the bidder wishes to bid by the predefined deadlines. The only acceptable deposit types are bank wire transfer or ACH, no cash deposits will be accepted. All Wire Deposits must be received by 5 p.m. EST two (2) business days before the auction sale date. All ACH Deposits must be initiated by 4 p.m. EST five (5) business days before the auction sale date. It is the responsibility of the bidder to plan ahead and allow enough time for their bidding deposits to be received and processed within the timeframes described above.
5. Plaintiff/Judgment Creditors — A Judgment Creditor is defined as the creditors (plaintiff or defendants) who are awarded judgment in the foreclosure case. Judgment Creditors are required to register for a Username and Password and fill in all appropriate fields. Per Ohio Revised Code 2329.211, in every action of Judicial Sale or Execution of residential property, if the Judgment Creditor is the purchaser, they shall not be required to make a deposit on the sale. However, Judgment Creditors are required to submit the bidding style choice (pre-sale manage bid or live bid) AND a copy of the court order stating they are the Judgment Creditor on the case they are bidding to Realauction Customer Service (customerservice@realauction.com) at least one (1) business day prior to the sale date. Submission can be done via email or fax. Submission must include the bidder number and user account contact first and last name in the submission. For more information and training on requirements to participate in the online auctions as a Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor, please call (877) 361-7325 ext 245 or 246.
Tax sales, Tax Lien Certificate Sales and Probate Sales will continue to be sold on location, in person, until further notice at the Jackson County Courthouse front steps, 226 E. Main St., Jackson, Ohio.
Realauction will conduct webinar training classes. Training classes will be held via the Internet on a regular schedule. These webinar classes generally last 90 minutes and specifically cover the use of the software. Attendance is by registration only.
For additional information or to register for a webinar, please contact the Realauction Customer Service at (954) 734-7401 or toll free at (877) 361-7325. Customer Service can also be reached via email at customerservice@realauction.com.
