JACKSON — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is currently searching for an escaped inmate who fled from a work detail early Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 2:57 a.m., inmate, Shannon Nichols, who had been working stripping floors, fled the Jackson County Correctional Facility (JCCF) through an open garage door. He was wearing a black and white striped inmate uniform.
The JCCF sally port door was open due to the heat and odor from stripping the floors. He ran down Water Street toward Bridge Street where the Corrections Officer chased him and lost sight of him.
Nichols is 39 years old. He has blue eyes and blonde hair, with a goatee, but keeps his hair very short and may look bald. He stands 5’ 9” and is approximately 160 pounds. Nichols has a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, as well as tattoos on his left arm, abdomen, chest and back.
Deputies have been following leads in an attempt to capture Nichols. They traveled to his mother’s home at 378 Jackson Hill Road, where he was not located, however, authorities did arrest Donald Shackles on several outstanding warrants at the residence.
Shackle was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility by the Jackson County Municipal Court Probation Officers.
Investigators continue to follow leads in their search to capture Nichols. As of noon Thursday, Nichols still evades capture. A warrant for his arrest has been filed.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public that if they see Nichols or know of his whereabouts to please contact them by calling 740-286-6464.
