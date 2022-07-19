Various pills, methamphetamine, guns, money seized during raid
The Jackson County Major Crimes Task Force traveled to 19896 State Route 93, Wellston, to execute a search warrant June 21.
Sheriff's Office said Matthew Lewis, 61, was detained at the door and advised that a Search Warrant had been issued for the residence.
Sherri's Office said in the living area, cash was located on the couch. In the utility room, a substance believed to be methamphetamine was located laying on the washing machine with a loaded handgun beside it. Several various pills were located throughout the residence, along with many firearms and ammunition.
A quart mason jar was located in the bedroom, filled with marijuana.
Lewis was transported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to be held for an initial hearing or he could make bond.
Lewis was charged with Trafficking in Drugs. The case was forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review for additional charges.
Search nets more drugs and arrest of girlfriend
When Jackson County Municipal Court’s Probation Officers searched 19896 State Route 93, Wellston on July 11, probation officers were looking for probationer Rebecca Goheen, 41.
Readers will recall, that Jackson County Sheriff's Office was recently at Matthew Lewis’s residence executing a search warrant in relation to narcotics.
Anyway, Lewis advised that Goheen was at the residence, but that he didn't want anyone to go inside.
Probation officers explained to Lewis that since she lived at this residence, the residence is subject to search.
Authorities entered and searched through the residence, calling out for Goheen, but was unable to easily locate her. However, Goheen was located in the bathroom/Laundry room hiding in a closet. Goheen was advised that she had a warrant and was placed under arrest.
During the search of the residence, a glass mirror with a white line of powder and a razor blade sitting on it was discovered, as well as two straws, a cap will with white powder, and a glass jar bong containing an unknown white substance. Lewis was advised of the of the suspected drug and drug paraphernalia which was located in the bathroom.
Information provided by Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
