During the first regular school board meetings of 2022, members of the Jackson, Wellston and Oak Hill Board of Educations were thanked and honored.
Board members met for their organizational and/or regular board meetings in early January. In fact, each board of education actually met back to back to back nights in the same week.
The school boards were honored for what was called their “unselfish” devotion of time and services to carry on the mission and business of each school district.
The first meeting that week was the Wellston City School District Board of Education. They met on Monday, Jan. 10.
During that meeting, Wellston City Schools Interim Superintendent Mary Ann Hale honored the Wellston School Board, and proclaimed January 2022, as “School Board Recognition Month” in the district.
The Wellston School Board is made up of President Terry Gill, Vice President Roger Rader and school board members Betty Jenkins, Brian Kilgour and John Jackson.
The following night, Tuesday, Jan. 11, Jackson City Schools Superintendent Phil Howard honored the Jackson School Board.
The Jackson School Board is made up of President Brian Moore, Vice President Kim Harless, and school board members Pat McDonald, Bob Kight, and Brian Morris.
Then Wednesday, Jan. 12, Oak Hill Union Local Schools Superintendent Marci Shepard honored the Oak Hill School Board.
The Oak Hill School Board is made up of President Aaron Michael, Vice President Regina Boggs, and school board members Michael French, Joe Elcess and Paula Stewart.
Both Howard and Shepard made the same proclamation in their districts as Hale at the beginning of the week.
