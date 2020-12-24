Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier has upgraded the county to a Level 3 Snow Emergency at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th.
All roads are closed to all non-emergency personnel unless travel is absolutely necessary. All employees should contact employers to see if they should report to work.
Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.
Earlier on Dec. 24th around 5:30 p.m. the Snow Emergency was at a Level 2, up from the initial Level 1 designation at 5 p.m.
