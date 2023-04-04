Jackson County: Weekly Construction Update

CHILLICOTHE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com
NEW
State Route 32 Park and Ride Resurfacing - Work is set to begin on April 10 for a resurfacing project at the Park and Ride at S.R. 32 and Russ Road. The Park and Ride will be closed for five days for this construction. Estimated completion: April 14 by 3:30 PM
ONGOING
S.R. 93 Signal Upgrade - Work has resumed on a project to upgrade signal equipment at multiple intersections along S.R. 93 in the city of Jackson. Work will occur daily from 7 AM - 4 PM, Mon - Fri. Traffic will be maintained throughout construction, but impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary lane closures, as well as the use of flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Spring 2023
INACTIVE
East Broadway Street Resurfacing - Work has begun as of October 17 for a resurfacing project along East Broadway Street in the City of Jackson. The project will perform full-depth pavement repairs along East Broadway Street between S.R. 93 and U.S. 35 this fall. Following completion of the full-depth repairs, crews will return in the spring to resurface the road. Work will occur daily from 7 AM - 5:30 PM, Mon - Fri. Traffic will be maintained in one lane during work hours using flaggers. Estimated completion: Spring 2023
Vinton
U.S. 50 Culvert Repair — For the past several weeks, a culvert repair project has been taking place on U.S. 50, between Circle Drive and Bolar Road, approximately 1.9 miles west of McArthur. One lane is closed. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. Estimated completion: April 6
