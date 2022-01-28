JACKSON — Effective delivery of emergency messages helps facilitate response efforts, protects property, elicit cooperation, instill public confidence and save lives.
The Jackson County Commissioners have taken the great responsibility to provide $1.2 million in upgrades to the Jackson County’s communication system. Upgrades are welcomed and appreciated by first responders.
According to Jackson County Commissioner and Chair of the ARPA Committee Jon Hensler, the upgrades are being funded from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
“Our committee is comprised of Commissioner and Vice-Chair Donnie Willis, and Jackson County Auditor Tiffany Ridgeway serves as Executive Secretary and is a voting member as well,” explained Hensler. “Our committee approved the funding to go towards the upgrades, and it went before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for final disbursement approval of the approximately $1.2 million.”
Hensler said, “I wish to thank Commissioner Willis and Auditor Ridgeway for their due diligence on this specific project in making sure all the I’s were dotted and T’s were crossed. A project of this magnitude rarely happens for a county our size. It shows our commitments not only to the Sheriff’s Office but all first responders county-wide. We have a great team and I’m excited about the work we are doing.”
The Spillman Flex Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) software is specifically designed and engineered for full multi-jurisdictional capabilities, allowing the County’s emergency responders to easily share call information.
Dispatchers will be able to be more efficient in managing calls and assist law enforcement with information delivered to their cruisers. It will assist law enforcement by dispatchers helping in recording information for crimes before investigators arrive on the scene. It will also provide mapping assistance for responses by assisting dispatchers in assigning calls to the closest unit through the mapping tool.
The Geographic Information System (GIS) will assist responders by giving agencies access to historical information about an address, such as alerts and past incidents.
The new system will provide data that can be analyzed and help with crime -prevention. Part of the software’s capabilities will allow for snapshot analysis of an area over a period of time, as well as what types of crime, traffic incidents, and public nuisances are trending and are reported.
The Jackson County Correctional Facility will be better equipped to monitor inmates and operate through integrated solutions for booking, housing, medical, and commissary. It will give a comprehensive view of an inmate’s history and allow for a quicker booking process and assess inmates by using an intuitive step-by-step checklist that includes an inmate’s risk factors and medical needs. It will also track an inmate’s appointments and medical charts.
The CAD software will allow deputies and fire personnel to access real-time data from the vehicle laptops. They will be able to view images and names, vehicles, incident and property information from the cruisers. They will be able to create and submit reports from their vehicle. By having the capability to report from their cruisers, they will eliminate the need to return to the office to fill out paperwork, saving fuel costs.
This software allows for constant communication between responding personnel and dispatchers. Responders will be able to send and receive messages, which include BOLOs and alerts; view calls and comments in real-time as they are entered by dispatchers; update call and unit status and access address; and radio log history information.
Calls listed on the screen turn colors after a predetermined response time elapses, helping responders ensure incidents are responded to in a timely manner. The software will allow dispatchers to remain informed of each unit’s position at all times, and help determine the fastest route to a call.
“On behalf of my staff and the community, I want to thank the ARPA Committee and Jackson County Commissioners for their support in upgrading all the communications at the Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Dispatch Center,” said Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier. “This equipment will enhance and improve emergency response times.”
Sheriff Frazier went on to add that the upgrades included radio repeaters in all cruisers, as well as new dispatching consoles.
“Without the support of the ARPA Committee and the County, this important and needed upgrade would not have been possible,” Sheriff Frazier said.
The project is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.
