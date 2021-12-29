JACKSON — This past week, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners adopted their 2022 general and non-general fund budgets. It should be noted that the general fund budget was a little more generous for this coming year.
The general fund budget operates all the departments under the county’s umbrella, and non-general fund dollars are set up for specific purposes and can only be used as authorized to do so.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Jon Hensler, and Donnie Willis first voted and passed their non-general fund budget with a 3-0 vote.
Because the non-general fund dollars are for specific purposes, the commissioners have no control over how those dollars are spent, but they have to approve them each year to show how the funds were distributed, the commissioners explained. Non-general funds can also be comprised of grant dollars or state monies.
Following the passage of the non-general budget, it came time to vote on the general fund budget. Before voting on the general fund budget, the commissioners had some discussion.
“First, I’d like to thank Commissioners Hensler and Willis, Administrative Assistant Carla Marcum, and Auditor Tiffany Ridgeway for their help with the budget this year,” Haller said. “It was a great effort ... a lot of team work. It’s usually something that takes weeks to do, and we got it done in just a few days.”
Haller added, “Our budget looks really strong for 2022. I think 2022 is going to be a great year for us. I think we have some economic development things coming down the pike too.”
The commissioners were also excited to note the increase of funds in line item 2200, which is agriculture. The increase in funds in that budget, according to Jackson County Extension Director and 4-H Extension Educator Erin Daily, will allow for the hiring of two positions: a full-time ag educator, and a 3/4-time office associate.
Daily told The Courier that the last time the county had two full-time ag educators was in 2005. She was very thankful, and said it has been a long time coming.
“It was a great team effort by everyone,” said Hensler. “We gave the office holders what they asked for when it came to personnel salary, and what they thought they would need to get through the year.”
Hensler elaborated, “Often times, we see office holders may ask for a budget and we are just unable to grant what they are asking for, and then they come in throughout the year and ask for that remainder of that budget. With this budget in place, for year 2022, it is our expectation that everyone should be able to live within those budgets because those budgets, which were asked for, were granted. This is barring some catastrophe event.”
Willis said that this 2022 budget is the single biggest investment in law enforcement and agriculture the county has ever had.
After the discussion, the commissioners voted 3-0 to adopt the general fund budget.
