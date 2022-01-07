Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier has canceled the level 1 snow emergency for Jackson County as of 8:50 a.m. this morning, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Although the snow emergency is canceled, Frazier reminded motorists to be mindful that some streets and roads may have patches of ice and snow covering them. Drive with caution.

