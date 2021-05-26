JACKSON — The Jackson High School (JHS) Class of 2021 will graduate this Friday evening.
JHS Principal Thad Haines recently announced that 11 students have earned the title of valedictorian this year.
Those honored are Madison Adkins, Emma Bapst, Ty Broermann, Maycee Burnside, Taylor Evans, Boston Kuhn, Isaac Kuhn, Macon Perrill, Madison Strawser, Jayden Webb, and Owen White.
Madison is the daughter of Robert and Ecstasy Adkins.
Her activities included Senior Class President, BPA Region Secretary, Ohio Youth Speaker of the House, Leo’s Club Secretary, Youth Leadership Association Chapter President, National Honor Society Vice President, Student Council Secretary, and Varsity Cheerleading Captain.
She is also involved with the Ohio Attorney General Teen Ambassador Board, Buckeye Student Leadership Academy, Buckeye Girls State, iBelieve Foundation, Model United Nations Staff, Regional Scholars, Teen Leadership Corps, Media Productions team, Jackson City Library Teen Advisory Board, National Young Leaders Summit, and Rotary Seniors.
Madison is involved in the following scholarship programs: Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, National Honor Society Scholars, Horatio Alger Trott Family, and National Elks Most Valuable Student.
She also maintains a part-time job at Michael’s Ice Cream.
After graduation, Madison plans to attend the Ohio State University and major in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics with minors in English and Leadership on a Pre-Law track.
Emma is the daughter of Aaron and Mindy Bapst.
Her activities included Secretary of the National Honor Society, the Vice President and co-founder of the Spanish Club, a Senior Representative of the Leos Club, and a Board Member of Interact.
She is also a member of the SIS Club, the Welcoming Committee, Youth in Government, and Tri-M Music Honor Society.
Emma is a four-year Varsity soccer player and captain, a four-year member of the Band Program, a summer counselor for the Southern Hills Arts Council Art Camp, a member of Altitude Youth Group, and a Truth Youth Soccer referee.
She is an employee at the Downtown Treatery.
After graduation, Emma plans to attend Cedarville University and major in Education with a minor in English.
Ty is the son of Mark and Amber Broermann.
Ty’s activities included Leos, FCA, Student Council, NHS, Varsity Baseball, Varsity Soccer, Student Run Credit Union, Ohio Dawgs Travel Baseball, YMCA Coach, Upward Sports Referee, FBC Youth Group, World Vision Ministries, BSLA, Miami Summer Scholars, FAC All academic, and Student Teen Library Advisory Board.
After graduation, Ty will be studying accountancy while on a pre-law track at Miami University in Oxford.
Maycee is the daughter of Heather and Ric Allison and Brad and Jamie Burnside.
Maycee was involved Basketball, Track and Field, Leos Club Vice-President, Student Health Council President, Student Council Historian, and a member of National Honor Society.
After graduation, Maycee plans to attend Pennsylvania State University and major in forensic science.
Taylor is the daughter of Jason and Angie Evans.
Her activities included Student Council, Student Health Council, Interact Leos, BPA, media, and National Honor Society.
She holds the position of senior class vice president. She is also involved in FAC Leadership Council and Buckeye Student Leadership Academy and she is the captain of the varsity basketball and varsity softball team.
After graduation, Taylor plans on going to Walsh University where she will major in exercise science on a physical therapy tract.
Boston is the son of Phillip Kuhn and Cindi Kuhn.
His activities included Basketball, Baseball, and is a member of National Honor Society.
After graduation, Boston plans to attend Miami University and major in Accounting.
Isaac is the son of Phillip Kuhn and Cindi Kuhn.
Isaac was involved in FCA, YLA, Leo’s Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, and iBelieve.
He is also a member of the Varsity Football team and Captain of both the Varsity Soccer and Varsity Baseball teams.
After graduation, Isaac will be attending Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and plans to Major in Finance at the Farmer School of Business.
Macon is the son of Christina Perrill.
Macon’s activities included Captain of the varsity football team, Cardo’s Pizza Employee, Member of the varsity track and field team, Class representative of the Leadership, Experience, Opportunity Club, Member of the Future Medical Career Club, Member of the Youth Leadership Association, Secretary of Student Health Council, Vice President of Jackson’s Teen Library Advisory Board, Secretary of the Spanish Club, Organized a toy drive for the Make-A-Wish foundation, Member of Interns4Good, Member of Teens Give, Delegate of Buckeye Student Leadership Academy, Delegate of iBelieve, Delegate of the Young Leaders Summit, Student at Outreach Ministries, Secretary of the Senior Class, Member of the Interact Club, Member of National Honor Society, and House Chaplain of Ohio Youth Government.
After graduation, Macon plans to attend The Ohio State University to major in Civil Engineering while residing with the MOUNT Leadership Society.
Madison is the daughter of Jeff Strawser and Jody Young.
Madison’s activities included Student Council President, 2021 Class Treasurer, Interact Club President, Regional Scholar, STEM Club, Future Medical Careers Club, Member of the National Honor Society, Leo’s Club, Student Health Council, Web Design, Student Run Atomic Credit Union Branch Manager, AP Student, 2019 and 2020 Jackson Apple Festival Queen, OSU Summer Institute for Future Nurses Participant, Youth Ablaze Ministry, and Varsity Cheerleading Captain.
After graduation, Madison plans to attend the University of Cincinnati for Nursing.
Jayden is the daughter of Jack and Lori Webb.
Her activities included Varsity Soccer, Varsity Cheerleading Captain, Competition Cheerleading, National Honor Society Historian, Future Medical Careers Club, STEM Club, Leo’s Club, Web Design Team, Student-Run Atomic Credit Union, Regional Scholars, Miami Summer Scholars, Generation of Change Youth Group, and is Jackson Apple Festival Second Attendant.
After graduation, Jayden plans to attend the Ohio State University and major in psychology on a pre-med track.
Owen is the son of Kim and Ron White.
Owen was President of National Honor Society, President of Leo Club, Treasurer of Interact, Section Leader in Band, a Model UN officer, Tech Director of Drama Club, and Varsity Bowling Captain; He is also a member of Quick Recall, Student Health Council, and Spanish Club.
Out of school, Owen attended the national Young Leaders Summit, HOBY Leadership Seminar, Appalachian Entrepreneurship Academy, and works part-time at The Spot on Main.
After graduation, Owen plans to attend The Ohio State University with a major in computer and information science.
The Jackson High School commencement exercises will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 28, inside Jackson’s Alumni Stadium. The valedictorians are expected to address those in attendance.
