JACKSON — The Jackson Holiday Light Up 2021 event returns for the second year in a row with a Christmas parade, a tree lighting and fireworks.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.
The City of Jackson, in conjunction with Jackson’s Visitors and Conventions Bureau, the Jackson Firefighters Association, Cultivating Our Future, and the Jackson County Gear Grinders, are teaming up to provide the community with this event.
The event will once again feature an evening Christmas parade instead of a morning one, a lighting of Christmas trees in Manpower Park, which is known as “Christmas in the Park,” and a fireworks display.
The Christmas parade, under the direction of the Jackson County Gear Grinders, will step off at 7 p.m. Parade lineup will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Broadway Street. There is no pre-registration required to participate. The parade will go up Broadway Street, turn right on Main Street and end at Walgreens.
The lighting of the Christmas trees in Jackson’s Manpower Park will happen at approximately 7:45 p.m. There will be a total of 80 trees lit this year.
While in Manpower Park, visitors can grab some hot chocolate courtesy of the Southern Ohio Bruisers Roller Derby. Also look for an ornament-making station for kids at the shelter house thanks to the Jackson High School Youth Leadership Association, and Gillum Insurance Company. There will be food vendors (waffles, walking tacos, pizza, popcorn, pulled pork) open in the park as well.
The $10,000 firework display, sponsored by Jackson Tourism Board, along with businesses and individuals, will be shot from Eddie Jones Park at approximately 8 p.m.
Due to the fireworks, there will be some closures. Eddie Jones Park on Harding Avenue will be closed all day (restrooms will be open until 7 p.m.), the Jackson City Bike Path will be closed all day, Harding Avenue from the bridge to Water Street will be closed from 7:45 p.m. until the fireworks are over, and Veterans Drive from Harding Avenue to Carr Street will be closed from 7:40 p.m. until the fireworks are over. These closures are necessary for the preparation of the fireworks display.
Santa’s House will be open that evening as well. This year, Santa will be in his house in Manpower Park following the firework display for about an hour. The house is brand new this year. Additional Santa’s House hours will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 5, Dec. 10, Dec. 12, Dec. 17, and Dec. 18. Hours on Dec. 11 are from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.