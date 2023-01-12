Jackson Law Enforcement Log

JACKSON — Erin W. Baker was arrested Jan. 6 by Jackson Municipal Probation Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies for probation violation after allegedly making threats toward Oak Hill Schools staff, according to Jackson Municipal Court.
Baker was placed on probation in 2019 for inducing panic after making threats toward Oak Hill Schools, causing the schools to lock down. Baker has also been charged with telephone harassment by the Oak Hill Police Department. Baker is currently incarcerated on a probation hold.
Also on on Jan. 6, Probation Officers, along with officers from the Wellston Police Department and Jackson Sheriff Deputies, conducted a nighttime probation search in Wellston, recovering nearly 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. The search was conducted at 226 S Minnesota Ave in Wellston, the residence of Mark A Smiar.
Smiar was incarcerated on a probation hold and is expected to face felony level charges in relation to the narcotics seized during the search.
Seized items included:
• 27 grams of suspected methamphetamine
• 22 grams of suspected Fentanyl
• 7oz of marijuana
• $222 cash
In other news, Jackson Municipal Court Probation Officers and Jackson Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Oak Hill area men on outstanding warrants for probation violation on Tuesday, according to Jackson Municipal Court.
Christopher Comer was located at 4160 Gallia-Blackfork Road in Oak Hill, the residence of William R Anderson. Anderson was also located at his residence, hiding atop a hot water heater. Comer and Anderson were both incarcerated in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
