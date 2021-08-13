JACKSON — Earlier this week, the community learned of the passing of a man who many knew as always being "firm and fair" in anything he did.
John N. Peters, age 72, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, after a brief illness.
Peters' passing was announced publicly Monday evening at the start of the Jackson City Council meeting. Jackson City Council President Dan Fulks began the meeting by asking for a moment of silence for the late Peters and his family.
An emotional Jackson Mayor Randy Evans explained that he initially wanted to ask about canceling the meeting. Evans went on to say that he spoke with Peters' significant other, Kida Newell, as well as his son Ryan Peters, who also serves on the council. Both said that Peters would have wanted the meeting to go on as usual.
"When I first got elected mayor, people told me I was going to have trouble dealing with John Peters," recalled Evans. "He (John) could be a hand full. But he was on council, and the reason he was a hand full was that he wanted to see things done right in this city."
Evans said, "If there were ordinances on the books, he (John) wanted to see them enforced or changed. He wanted them applied evenly and fairly to everyone regardless of where you're from or who you knew. The more I got to know John, the more I felt we were on the same page. We wanted the same things for the City of Jackson. We are going to miss John."
Peters, according to his obituary, began his career with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks as a Ranger at Lake Hope State Park.
Later, Peters became the Director of Training for Southeast Ohio EMS (SEOEMS). It was then he found his passion and spent 31 years as an associate professor at Hocking College. He was the program coordinator for the Fire and Emergency Services Technology. He developed and taught courses in firefighting, emergency vehicle operations and public administration as well as supervision and leadership.
He also served 20 years as a staff member of the Hocking College International Homicide Investigation Seminar. The program was held annually in Arizona, Georgia and Ohio.
He was awarded the Hocking College Excellence in Instruction Award for 1989 and received the 1991 National Institute of Staff and Organization Development (NISOD) from the University of Texas Austin. Peters also authored a textbook, “Introduction to Hazardous Materials.”
Peters served 13 years in the Ohio National Guard attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served in both Combat Engineering and Infantry units.
He also served as the Jackson County Coroner’s Investigator for over 20 years.
At the time of his death, Peters was serving as the 2nd Ward Councilman for the City of Jackson. He was elected in Nov. 2019 and sworn in Jan. 2020. He had no opposition and received 155 complimentary votes during the election.
Before running for council, you could always find Peters sitting in the gallery of the Jackson City Council Chambers listening to the meeting. He would also bring items to the council's attention when he saw fit.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home, however, Peters requested no services. His family asked that you honor his memory by volunteering for a cause that is important to you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.