JACKSON — The second Jackson City Council meeting in August began with a moment of silence just like the one before it.
Jackson City deputy auditor Wendy Sue (Butler) Sexton, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Sexton’s passing was announced publicly this past week at the start of the Jackson City Council meeting. Jackson City Council President Dan Fulks began the meeting by asking for a moment of silence for the late Sexton and her family.
Jackson Mayor Randy Evans explained that for the second meeting in a row the city was mourning the loss of someone in the City of Jackson family.
“Wendy worked for the city for 23 years, and for the year and a half since I’ve been here as mayor, she was just an excellent employee in the auditor’s office,” stated Evans. “She has been our go-to person — sorry Mr. (Brett) Reed — for everything financially in this city.”
Evans added, “Not only am I going to miss her personally, but she is going to be hard to replace.”
Reed had echoed much of what Evans had said about Sexton. He explained that Sexton was the functioning auditor, while he managed the employees.
Sexton, according to her obituary, was a 1989 graduate of Jackson High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and the scholarship team.
After high school, Sexton attended the University of Rio Grande, and in 1993, she received her bachelor’s degree in accounting.
On May 26, 1995, she married the love of her life, Paul Vernon “Dusty” Sexton, Jr. Devoted to her husband and children, Wendy often served as the bookkeeper for businesses, sports and clubs that her family participated in.
She was an animal lover and even had a tame pet raccoon while in high school. Wendy had a distinct way about her that even the wildest of animals would become domesticated.
Along with her commitment to her family, Wendy was employed by the City of Jackson as the deputy auditor for the last 23 years.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lewis and Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. In keeping with Wendy’s wishes, there will be no services.
