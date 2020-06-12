Crash on SR139
Photo courtesy of Jackson Fire Department

JACKSON — A Jackson man died after a crash  in Jackson County Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash reportedly occurred along State Route 139 near mile post 13. Dead is Ronald K. Yerian, 59, of Jackson.

At approximately 5:58 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of a single vehicle rollover crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's report, the driver, Justin G. Cooper, 24, of Jackson, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on State Route 139 and traveled off the right side of the roadway. Cooper's vehicle then struck a ditch, mailbox and culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn before striking a utility pole.

When the vehicle struck the utility pole, the passenger, Yerian, was ejected.

Cooper was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson with minor juries and was treated and released. Yerian was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson where he succumbed to his injuries.

Agencies assisting at the scene were Jackson County EMS, Jackson Fire Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Patrol would like to remind motorists to always buckle up and designate a sober driver.

Alcohol was reportedly a factor and the crash remains under investigation, the Patrol reports.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Load comments