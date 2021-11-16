JACKSON — A Jackson man is facing several charges after deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reportedly found him under the influence of drugs and shooting up at his grandparent’s residence in Wellston.
Deputies arrived at the residence on Friday, Nov. 5, after a caller advised that 37-year-old Aaron Jones was under the influence of methamphetamine, had a gun, and was shooting it.
Once arriving at the residence, deputies spoke to a woman who said that Jones had been acting very "erratic" and had become angry when she refused to give him the keys to her car. She advised that Jones had been outside shooting into the air with the shotgun he had left in the living room. Deputies recovered the shotgun, which had a high-capacity magazine still in the gun.
Once deputies were able to detain Jones, they found a Glock 9mm handgun on his right side. During a search of his person, deputies also discovered a large knife in his back pocket and a magazine for a semi-automatic 12 gauge. Deputies reported that a small button baggie with a white residue was located in his pocket.
While detained, Jones had to be tased because he was trying to kick doors open; he kicked and banged his head so hard that he bent the inside cage of a cruiser. Deputies also reported that Jones spit in one of their faces.
Once he arrived at the Jackson County Correctional Facility, Jones became combative. Deputies were then tasked to take Jones to the Holzer Emergency Room for evaluation so he could be medically cleared to be placed in jail. While seeking evaluation at the hospital, Jones continued to resist and attempt to break free from his restraints for over an hour and a half, before medication was able to calm him. He was later taken to Grant Medical Center for a brain bleed.
The case was forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible charges of vandalism, using weapons while intoxicated, resisting arrest, assault and obstructing official business.
