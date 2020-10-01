JACKSON — A Jackson man was arrested on Friday, Sept. 25, after he reportedly fled from the Jackson County Sheriff and deputies into a cornfield.
Deputies responded to a burglary complaint on Weber Road, which identified Joshua M. Weber, 38, as a possible suspect. When deputies arrived, Weber fled from authorities into a cornfield.
The Jackson County Sheriff and deputies, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit, assisted in the manhunt, which lasted for several hours on Friday.
Weber, in attempt to evade custody, was discovered lying face down in approximately a foot of water. Weber was detained and walked to Weber Road, where he was then transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Weber is currently incarcerated on several outstanding warrant, including a warrant for domestic violence. He may face charges for obstructing official business and others stemming from the original burglary complaint.
The burglary complaint remains under investigation.
