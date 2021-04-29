JACKSON — Starting in May, the City of Jackson will no longer issue utility shut off door tags.
The city says that effective May 1, 2021, the City of Jackson utility shut off process will be as follows.
Bills are due upon date stated on bill, after which penalty will be added.
The next day delinquent notices will be mailed. These notices will be due 14 days after the actual due date for your bill from the prior month. This date is clearly noted on the delinquent notice.
Shut off for delinquent accounts will occur on the day after the disconnection date on the notice. Door tags will no longer be issued. It is the customers responsibility to pay your bill on time to avoid disconnection.
The city says they will never turn off utilities on a Friday or the day prior to a holiday.
If you are turned off, the entire amount due on your account will be required as well as $25 in turn on and turn off fee's for each utility (re: electric and water) during normal working hours for the office.
