In October, communities across Ohio received word regarding grants to fund sidewalks, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure, and public facility improvements.
The Ohio Department of Development awarded grants totaling more than $6 million to 13 communities through the Community Development Critical Infrastructure program and more than $6 million to nine communities through the Neighborhood Revitalization program. The grants will benefit more than 35,000 Ohioans.
“Investments in our communities are a key to ensuring the longevity and functionality of our public facilities,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Everyone deserves access to reliable infrastructure where they live and work.”
Among those receiving grants was Jackson County who will receive a total of two grants. One to assist the Village of Oak Hill, and the other to assist the City of Jackson.
The Village of Oak Hill will receive a $750,000 Neighborhood Revitalization grant to assist with water facilities improvement, parks and recreation facilities, fire protection facilities and equipment and street improvements.
The grant will also help replace 16 fire hydrants, install 2,080 linear feet of water lines, install four new valves and two new fire hydrants, and restore 1,975 linear feet of roadway.
The grant will also help install playground equipment, repair tennis and basketball courts, and install two pickleball courts. The project will benefit 1,685 people.
The City of Jackson will receive a $500,000 Critical Infrastructure grant to assist with sanitary sewer improvements in the Mitchell Street sewer service area. The extreme infiltration and inflow have led to increased sewer costs for residents and is in violation of EPA requirements. The project will replace 1,900 linear feet of sanitary sewer, 900 linear feet of service lines, and eight manholes.
