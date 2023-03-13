OSHP Investigates Crashes In Athens, Jackson Counties

Jackson – Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a serious injury, one vehicle crash that occurred around 6:12 p.m. Saturday on County Road 2 in Bloomfield Township, Jackson County. 


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments