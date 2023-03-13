Jackson – Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a serious injury, one vehicle crash that occurred around 6:12 p.m. Saturday on County Road 2 in Bloomfield Township, Jackson County.
Austin Crosby, 16, of Thurman, Ohio, was operating a 2007 Mazda 3, traveling southbound on County Road 2, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Also inside the vehicle was front seat passenger Brody Brunton, 16, of Oak Hill, Ohio. As Mr. Crosby traveled south on County Road 2, he drove left of center and off the left side of the road, striking an embankment.
The vehicle then overturned onto the roadway before traveling off the right side of the road and striking a ditch, according to OSHP. Crosby, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and sustain serious injury. Brunton also sustained serious injury as a result of the crash.
Crosby and Brunton were both treated on scene by Jackson County E.M.S before being flown by Med-Flight to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia. This crash remains under investigation.
Agencies assisting on scene include the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office, Oak Hill Police Department, Jackson County E.M.S, Bloomfield Fire Department, and Durham’s Towing.
