JACKSON — Social media was abuzz in early May regarding a specific case of child abuse that had been shared via Facebook. The post featuring pictures of the child had received a lot of attention.
The Jackson Police Department (JPD) posted on their Facebook page that they had received numerous inquiries regarding that certain post.
The police department shared that on May 13, 2020 at 8:11 p.m., they received a call to respond to Holzer Hospital in Jackson, in reference to a potential child abuse case. Officers were immediately dispatched to investigate.
Both JPD and Jackson County Job and Family Services CPS were notified and a joint investigation into the circumstances began. The case remains under investigation.
JPD advised that the child in this case was immediately placed into a safe environment, and stated that the investigation and safe placement occurred prior to the viral Facebook post mentioned above.
“Although we appreciate the concerns shared by many, we are well aware of this post,” stated the JPD. “It has been handled by professionals in a manner prescribed by law. We cannot release any details of this case and discourage anyone from jumping to conclusions, taking matters into their own hands, threatening any party of this case.”
Anyone with pertinent information for this case is encouraged to call the Jackson Police Department at 740-286-4131.
