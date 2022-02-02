JACKSON — Acting Chief of Police Brett Hinsch released his yearly report for the calendar year 2021.
Hinsch passed out his 2021 report during the Jackson City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24.
He shared that the Jackson Police Department (JPD) received 5,410 calls during 2021. The month with the highest amount of calls was July with 548, with January with the least at 323. When compared to 2020, the call rate for the year was up 408.
The department, according to Hinsch’s report, handed 112 traffic crashes during 2021, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol handing five crashes at the department’s request. The month with the highest amount of crashes was June with 15 crashes. The month with the least was five. When compared to 2020, the number of crashes was up ten.
He went on to share that the department had 888 incidents for 2021, with 641 arrests being made. The top months for arrests were May and July with 74 arrests per month. December had the most incidents with 104.
