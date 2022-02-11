JACKSON — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro announced last year plans to outfit every trooper in Ohio with a body-worn camera.
DeWine directed OSHP to invest in body cameras to better protect Ohio’s troopers, aid in crime scene and accident scene documentation, and support the Patrol’s ongoing commitment to public transparency. The distribution and installation of 1,550 new body cameras and 1,221 new in-car systems began in Nov. 2021.
“The Patrol has been using in-car cameras for decades, but as technology continues to advance, body cameras have become an essential tool for policing,” said DeWine. “By investing in these cameras, we’re not only giving our troopers the tools they need to better protect the public, but we’re also giving the public another reason to have confidence in the professionalism of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.”
The new OSHP body cameras will link to the new in-car systems to ensure that all cameras record simultaneously when lights and sirens are activated. The systems, which are being installed first in districts with the oldest current in-car cameras, are expected to be fully installed at all OSHP districts by May 2022.
“Today’s announcement is another example of our commitment to transparency,” said Col. Fambro. “Our troopers have been working in front of a camera for over 20 years. The addition of body worn cameras is an enhancement to our current video capabilities.”
Body-worn cameras have become a key tool for law enforcement in recent years to accurately document arrests, critical incidents and other interactions with the public. The cameras also allow for detailed documentation of crime and crash scenes, enhance the accuracy of incident reports and court testimony and help to improve community-police relations.
OSHP staff evaluated multiple camera systems based on audio and video quality, ease of use, and compatibility with the current network interface. The total cost for the camera package, which includes equipment, storage, installation, maintenance, training, and other operational costs, is approximately $15 million over the next five years. The expense is being paid for through OSHP’s operating budget.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Public Affairs Unit Sergeant Brice A. Nihiser told The Courier that the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Jackson Post has began the installation of the Axon camera system at the beginning of this month (February 2022).
“Existing vehicles will be retrofitted with the new in-car system, and units at the Jackson Post will receive body-worn cameras,” said Sgt. Nihiser. “Ranks receiving the body-worn cameras are from trooper to staff lieutenant.”
Sgt. Nihiser added, “The Patrol undertook a comprehensive testing and evaluation process to find the right system that best fit our needs and would provide the highest-quality of transparency in our operations for the citizens of Ohio.”
In addition, activation of the in-car system is similar to the current system, which only requires a trooper to activate their lights or siren.
“Activation of the body-worn camera only requires the trooper to exit their cruiser, making it possible for them to focus fully on their traffic stop or call for service,” Sgt. Nihiser noted.
