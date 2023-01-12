JACKSON — Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Lovett announced his issuing of the following awards to local law enforcement.
Aaron Ervin has been conferred the Distinguished Law Enforcement Service Award. For nearly 30 years, Ervin has honorably served in law enforcement, benefiting the citizens of Jackson County and beyond. Ervin began his career in 1994 as a police officer with the Wellston Police Department. In 1997, Ervin was sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department where he spent the majority of his career. Ervin’s dedication working as a Sheriff’s Deputy resulted in Ervin earning several promotions, including the rank of Sergeant in 2012 and later as Lieutenant in 2020.
Ervin’s service as an exceptional Sheriff’s Deputy was soon recognized by the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office where Ervin accepted a position in 2021 as Chief Deputy, the highest ranking position of a Sheriff’s Office, second only to the elected Sheriff. Ervin’s accomplished career has demonstrated excellence in all aspects of a law enforcement officer’s duties—from road deputy to high-level investigations and Sheriff’s Office administration.
Ervin has developed a reputation as a hardworking, compassionate, and ethical law enforcement officer who is well-respected among his peers for his proficiency in management matters. Ervin’s commitment to protecting the public and dutifully enforcing the law has also earned him prior multiple awards. These include being a Deputy of the Year for two separate years, a “Most Helpful Officer” Victim Service Award, two commendations, and three safe driving awards. Ervin has also served on a U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force as well as the President of the Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge #96, a position he has held since 2010.
”The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office thanks Aaron Ervin for his numerous contributions to the justice system in Jackson County and tireless devotion to the safety of our community,” Lovett said.
Brett Hinsch has been conferred a Prosecutor’s Commendation. Hinsch has served with the Jackson Police Department since 2002, rising through all of the department’s ranks to the top position as Chief of Police. Under the guidance of Chief Hinsch, the Jackson Police Department has increased traffic enforcement, increased training for officers to handle high-risk situations, and improved communication with other law enforcement agencies to aid in overall effectiveness in all affected communities. His department’s enforcement is improving the city, which saw zero homes burglarized in the year 2022.
”The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office thanks Brett Hinsch for his service managing the Jackson Police Department and fighting serious crime in the City of Jackson,” Lovett said.
Pete Wolford has been conferred a Prosecutor’s Commendation. Wolford has worked in the area of corrections for approximately 19 years and currently serves our community as a Corrections Officer in the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Throughout his service, Wolford’s excellence in the performance of his duties has been rewarded with promotions to Corporal, Sergeant, and then Lieutenant in 2021. Wolford has developed a solid reputation for performing his duties well and for his development of training for other corrections officers.
”The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office thanks Pete Wolford for his service to the public and dedication to training of other corrections officers who are performing an important function for our community,” Lovett said.
