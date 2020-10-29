JACKSON — The City of Jackson has received an Ohio Auditor of State Award for its excellence in financial reporting for the fiscal year 2019.
The award was recently presented to Jackson Auditor Brett Reed, and his team.
The Ohio State Auditor’s Office presents the award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit.
Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:
The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Pri
- nciples);
- The audit report does not contain any findings for recover
y, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;
The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to:
- Ethics referrals
- Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance
- Lack of timely annual financial report submission
- Bank reconciliation issues
- Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance
- Findings for recovery less than $500
- Public meetings or public records issues
- The entity has no other financial or other concerns
Reed explained that less than eight percent of the 6,000 entities audited by the state receives this award.
“I would first like to thank my office staff that is responsible for this award,” stated Reed. “The City Budget for the time period of this audit was $53,203,191. To be included in the elite group (less than eight percent of those audited receive this award) is truly an honor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.