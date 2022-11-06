JACKSON - The Jackson Ironmen secured their tenth victory of the season and punched their ticket to the sei\mifinal round of the OHSAA Region 11 Playoffs with a 41-7 win over the Granville Blue Aces Friday night, at Alumni Stadium, in Jackson.
The Ironmen’s next opponent will be Bishop Watterson High School out of Columbus. Bishop Watterson advanced to the semifinals by defeating London. The location for the semifinal game will be a neutral field, but is yet to be announced by the OHSAA.
The Ironmen defense played lights out forcing five turnovers and holding Granville to 47 yards rushing in the game.
“Five turnovers tonight put our offense in great positions, Jackson head coach Andy Hall said. “It was a defensive game for us tonight. Our defensive guys played outstanding, played fast, didn’t give up the big plays, held them to under 50 yards rushing and we had a lot of big hits out there.”
Each team was forced to punt on its opening drive of the game. The scoreless tie was broken and it all started with a big play by the Jackson defense. On the first play of the Blue Aces second drive, the ball carrier fumbled the football and Jackson’s Brayden Powell pounced on it to set up Jackson’s offense at the Granville 35-yard line. Four plays later, Cade Wolford found the end zone from 13 yards out to put Jackson up 6-0. After the touchdown, Jackson lined up in a crazy formation that confused the Granville defense and Jacob Winters ran it in for the two point play to make it an 8-0 Jackson lead.
Granville took the ensuing kickoff and engineered a six play, 70 yard drive, aided by a facemask penalty. The Blue Aces scored when quarterback Tlyer Ernsberger hooked up with Dante Varrasso on a 34-yard touchdown strike. The PAT was added and Jackson’s lead was cut to one.
At the end of the first quarter, the Jackson defense came up with another big play when Tucker Williams intercepted an Enrsberger pass to set the Ironmen up with a short field. A six-play drive culminated on a 4th down and two yards to go. Nolan Johnson took the handoff and lumbered into the end zone from six yards out. The two-point conversion failed and Jackson was up 14-7.
Next the Jackson special teams got into the act when Winters, who handles the punting duties, pinned Graville on their six-yard line with just less than six minutes left before halftime. The Ironmen defense was able to force a three and out and forced Granville to punt out of the endzone.
Jackson’s ensuing drive started from Blue Aces’ 35-yard line with 4:04 on the second quarter clock. The highlight was a 27-yard strike from Winters to Brodie Butcher that set up Jackson on the doorstep. Wolford dived into the endzone to extend the Jackson lead, Chance Thorpe added the PAT and the Ironmen took a 14-point edge into the locker room.
In the third quarter, with 9:23 remaining another big play was made by the Jackson defense, Powell this time intercepted a tipped pass and returned the ball 22 yards to set up Jackson at the Blue Aces 38-yard line. A six-play drive ended with Wolford scoring for the third time in the game and pushing the lead to 27-7. Thorpe added the PAT to put Jackson up 28-7.
The Ironmen defense wasn't done making big plays. Ernsbereger threw his second pick of the night when Bo Lndrum picked off a pass and set up Jackson on their own 46-yard line with 3:54 left in the third period..The ensuing march took nine plays, covered 54 yards and was capped on an Eli Broermannl one-yard touchdown plunge. The PAT failed.
On the first play of the ensuing Graville possession, the Jackson defense forced a fumble and Powell again jumped on the loose ball setting up Jackson first down and goal. Wolford again plowed into the endzone for the fourth time.
Wolford finished with 26 carries for 118 yards and four scores.Jackson as a unit had 242 yards on the ground.
The Region 11 Semifinal game against Bishop Watterson will be Friday night at 7 p.m.
Granville 7 0 0 0 - 7 Jackson 8 13 20 0 - 41
