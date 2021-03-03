The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 1,687,834 Ohioans, about 14.44 percent, have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 1,687,834 Ohioans, 912,354 have received both doses of vaccine.
In Jackson County, 4,198 (12.95 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 4,198 residents in Jackson County, 2,585 have received both doses of vaccine.
In Vinton County, 1,855 (14.18 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 1,855 residents in Vinton County, 1,077 have received both doses of vaccine.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that currently, there are 14 active cases in Jackson County. The cumulative total, as of Feb. 28, stands at 2,710 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. Sadly, there have been a total of 55 deaths in Jackson County to date.
It also reported 178 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19.
A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 29 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are two current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 166 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 40 percent of the 2,710 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 58 percent female, and 42 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-100.
Vinton County:
Vinton is no longer the only county that is below the CDC’s threshold for high incidence level of the virus. Allen, Mercer, Shelby, Auglaize, and Holmes counties have joined Vinton at the bottom of the list.
Four more counties, Williams, Mercer, Shelby, and Holmes, have also regressed back to Level 2 Public Emergencies, doubling the previous number.
According to the most recent data at the time of publication, there are four active COVID-19 cases in the county. 686 cases have been confirmed with 83 being deemed probable.
There are no new deaths to report in the county but two more people have been hospitalized for the virus. In total, 750 cases have recovered in the county.
