BEAVER — A Jackson woman was ejected from her vehicle Thursday evening while traveling in Pike County. The woman, who was labeled as being in "serious condition," was ultimately flown to a hospital in West Virginia.
At approximately 9:27 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, emergency personnel were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a single vehicle on on State Route 335 near milepost 13, in Jackson Township in Pike County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Margaret Wood, 53, of Jackson, was traveling eastbound on St. Rt. 335 and drove left-of-center before traveling off the left side of the roadway and striking a mailbox. Reportedly, Wood’s vehicle subsequently struck an embankment and overturned, causing her to be ejected from the vehicle.
The Patrol reported that Wood was incapacitated prior to EMS arriving on scene. She was flown by Medflight, in serious condition, to Saint Mary’s in Huntington, West Virginia.
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Jackson Township Fire Department, Pike County EMS and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
The Patrol reported that "impairment" is suspected to be a factor in the crash, and reminded all motorist to wear their safety belts and drive sober.
