JACKSON — Last year, the fireworks display, along with Independence Day activities in the City of Jackson, were canceled due to COVID-19.

This year, the event is slated for Saturday, July 3.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Freedom Fest 5K Run will happen at 9 a.m.

Activities in Jackson’s Manpower Park will start at 4 p.m. with food vendors, Kiwanis activities, and music from the gazebo.

The parade line-up will be on Broadway Street between Broad and South Streets. All participants should be lined up by 7:45 p.m. The parade will pull out at 8 p.m., and the route will be Broadway Street to Main Street to Manpower Park.

Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. from Eddie Jones Park, and the soundtrack will be on 96.7 F.M.

