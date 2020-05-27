McARTHUR — Local law enforcement agencies are sorting through confusion regarding Southeast Ohio Regional Jail bills, with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and a village police department sharing differing interpretations of the law.
Vinton County Sheriff Shawn Justice submitted a letter to the McArthur Police Department, dated May 11, stating that the Sheriff’s Office and the county have been billed for holds that result from McArthur Police Department “fresh arrests,” or an arrest made without a warrant, according to the letter.
“Under Ohio Law, these inmates are your responsibility until they have had a bond hearing and turned over to the Sheriff to be held,” the letter stated, “and you are responsible for paying for the inmate to be held until then. Apparently, this has not been happening.”
Justice noted in the letter that SEORJ has been submitting a single bill to the county, leaving it up to the Sheriff’s Office to pass along the bill to individual departments in the county. This billing process does not apply to arrests that are held in SEORJ facilities for six hours or less, according to the letter.
Sheriff Justice provided a list of steps the Sheriff’s Office will take in terms of billing correction.
First, the Sheriff’s Office will coordinate with SEORJ to “go back two years to determine what department arrests fall under this” and “how many days they were held for both agencies.” A bill would then be sent to the McArthur Police Department for the time “the inmate was held prior to be turned over” to the Sheriff’s Office.
Moving forward, if the police department needs to place someone in SEORJ, aside from a hold that totals six hours or less, the department will need to book that person in with the Sheriff’s Office dispatcher before transporting them to SEORJ. The Sheriff’s Office has notified the SEORJ of this new booking policy.
No people arrested by the McArthur Police Department will be accepted into SEORJ unless the department follows the new booking policy. Finally, when the SEORJ bill is sent to the Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office will send along bills to area police departments.
McArthur Police Chief Matt Kight responded on May 15 to Justice’s letter.
“I would like to say that there was never any intention from our department to not make payment for the housing of our inmates, and that we have always listed the agency to be billed as our department on the SEORJ intake forms” Kight wrote.
Kight noted he “respectfully disagrees” with Sheriff Justice’s statement about this process being enforced by Ohio law.
“I’ve been involved with law enforcement in Vinton County for over 20 years and have always understood that the arrangement of waiting until the bond hearing before transferring responsibility has always been a courtesy the McArthur Police has afforded to the County,” he wrote.
Kight also noted in his letter that per the Ohio Attorney Generals’ Office and the Sixth District Court of Appeals, municipalities are only responsible for an inmate until “the formal complaint or charge is filed in the appropriate court and the charge is filed under state code.” The municipality is, however, responsible for all inmates that fall under a municipal code ro village ordinance.
“I hope that you would understand that in these trying times for our budgets, that we could no longer afford to extend this courtesy as it would severely impact our budget,” Kight wrote.
Kight requested that past billing, as well as any future billing, reflect that the billing stops once the formal complaint with state charges are filed. He also requested past billing be sent to the police department with dates, so the police department can research and record the billing to SEORJ.
Kight said he and his agency don’t see issue with the new booking policy, “except in the occasion that [the department] will incarcerate someone on a municipal code or village ordinance.”
“As this will not affect your agency in any way, we would like to somehow coordinate with SEORJ on this so that you [the Sheriff’s Office] will not be billed in any way for a case only staying in Mayor’s Court,” Kight wrote.
