JACKSON — In response to the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases across Jackson County, many businesses are making some modifications to their operations as staff is impacted.
Locally, the Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services (JCDJFS) and OhioMeansJobs Center (OMJ) for Jackson County are both instituting temporarily changes to promote the well-being and safety of the community and that of the staff.
“Due to the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases, which has unfortunately impacted several of the Agency’s team members, our organization is temporarily modifying the availability of walk-in customer service,” explained JCDJFS Director Tammy Osborne-Smith. “The curbside drop box will continue to be available to customers 24/7.”
Osborne-Smith added, “Although phone appointments and customer service will continue to be available via phone during regular business hours, the following changes are effective immediately.”
JCDJFS main lobby and front desk hours will be noon to 4 p.m.
OMJ center will be by appointment only from noon to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment with OMJ Center team, call 740-688-4201.
The changes began on Monday, Jan. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.