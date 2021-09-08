JACKSON — In response to the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases across Jackson County and southern Ohio, many businesses are making some modifications to their operations.
Locally, the Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services (JCDJFS) is temporarily modifying its walk-in customer service hours to promote the well-being and safety of the community and that of the staff. The changes began on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
"Rather than visiting the agency, customers are encouraged to contact a team member to schedule a remote appointment," explained JCDJFS Director Tammy Osborne-Smith. "JCDJFS continues to offer the convenience of remote appointments and a curbside drop box where items may be deposited 24 hours per day, 7 days per week (the drop box is checked daily throughout the work week)."
Services may be accessed remotely through the following:
Cash Food and Medicaid Assistance
1-844-640-6446
OhioMeansJobs and Workforce (Employer & Job Seeker)
740-688-4201
Child Support
740-286-4181, Option 3
Child and Adult Protective Services
740-688-4160
Childcare
740-286-4181, Option 1
"With nearly all services continuing to remain available over the phone or online, the lobby and OhioMeansJobs Center will only be open from noon to 4 p.m.," said Osborne-Smith. "In alignment with CDC recommendations, the team asks that customers please wear a mask when visiting the facility."
Osborne-Smith stated, "Masks will be made available to those who do not have one. Please take care of yourselves and each other."
Appointments with the OhioMeansJobs Center team will remain available during all regular business hours, customers may simply call 740-688-4201 to schedule an appointment.
